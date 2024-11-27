Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

