Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the October 31st total of 72,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Up 6.4 %

MNPR stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 90,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, CFO Karthik Radhakrishnan purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $25,187.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,187.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNPR shares. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.