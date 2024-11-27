Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Murphy Oil worth $43,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,254,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,400,000 after acquiring an additional 262,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,462 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,191.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,831 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,092,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,050,000 after purchasing an additional 518,904 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,043,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 231,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

