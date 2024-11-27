MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.19). MVB Financial had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

