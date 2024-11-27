N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Shares Up 8.3% – Here’s Why

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 230,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,197,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

