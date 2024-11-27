Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $29.98. Nano Nuclear Energy shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 1,554,998 shares changing hands.
NNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
