Needham & Company LLC Estimates TransUnion FY2024 Earnings

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Needham & Company LLC issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for TransUnion in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC analyst K. Peterson anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 14.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $39,157,000.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,600. The trade was a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

