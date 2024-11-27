Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Shares of NXR.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.97. 22,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,702. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.47 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$563.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 57,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,296.94. Insiders have purchased 118,991 shares of company stock worth $1,023,523 in the last ninety days. 32.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
