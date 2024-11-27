Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,700 shares, an increase of 388.2% from the October 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,187,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 518,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.