Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. Nordstrom also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

