Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.63 ($0.05), with a volume of 631360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.56. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
