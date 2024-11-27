Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas’ holdings in NU were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after buying an additional 6,435,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after buying an additional 8,728,833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in NU by 10.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,976,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,686,000 after buying an additional 1,828,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,124 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

NU opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

