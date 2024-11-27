Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 1,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.
Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.
Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.
