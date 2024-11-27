NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVR opened at $9,239.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,052.58 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9,420.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,612.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. NVR’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVR. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. This trade represents a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

