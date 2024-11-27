Octopus Titan VCT Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 30th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance
Shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Octopus Titan VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.50 ($0.84). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.03. The firm has a market cap of £731.50 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.09.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus Titan VCT
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Are Ready to Rocket Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.