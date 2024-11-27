Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Position Lifted by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,745,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,510 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $225.97 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.