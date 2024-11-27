Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.85. Omeros shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1,188 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
Omeros Trading Up 0.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
