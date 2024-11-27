Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.85. Omeros shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1,188 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Omeros Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

