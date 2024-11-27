OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69, with a volume of 58918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 1.6 %

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,784.71. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 82,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.