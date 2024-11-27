Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 20,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.8 days.

Orlen Price Performance

Orlen stock remained flat at C$12.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.27. Orlen has a 12-month low of C$11.90 and a 12-month high of C$18.50.

About Orlen

Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, gas, and upstream business. It engages in the processing and wholesale of refinery products, such as crude oil; production and sale of fuel, oil, chemicals, and petrochemicals, as well as provision of supporting services; production, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat from conventional and renewable energy sources comprising solar photovoltaics, as well as natural gas; trading of electricity; exploration and extraction of mineral resources; exploration, production, and import of natural gas; and trading and storage of gas and liquid gas.

