Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the October 31st total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OSUKF remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.