Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the October 31st total of 348,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OSUKF remained flat at $20.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.
About Otsuka
