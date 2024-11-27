Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Time to Buy?

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.50. 215,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 822,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $62,433.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,316.04. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $120,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

