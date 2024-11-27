PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82). Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 77,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,100.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Stories

