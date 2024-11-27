Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFIS traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $567.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.50. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.56. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.