PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 147.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PEP opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.85 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $222.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

