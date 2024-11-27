Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

NYSE PVL opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

