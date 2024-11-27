Peter Joseph Johnson Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,510.86. This represents a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 62,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 520,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

