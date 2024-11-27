Philip Tsai Acquires 21,000 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CTO Philip Tsai acquired 21,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $198,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,030. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Immunome Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $719.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 61,284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunome by 48.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Immunome by 113.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Immunome during the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IMNM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

