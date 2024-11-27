Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.91 and last traded at $130.90, with a volume of 29862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,673,000 after purchasing an additional 292,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after buying an additional 282,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

