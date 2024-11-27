Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.