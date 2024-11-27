Piper Sandler Boosts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $311.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $257.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADSK. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.43.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.96. 2,519,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,773. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 28.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.