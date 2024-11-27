Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of PSNYW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 99,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

