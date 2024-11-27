Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of PSNYW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 99,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.61.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.