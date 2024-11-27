Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Shares Up 9.9% – Still a Buy?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.21). 851,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 301,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.93 ($0.19).

Power Metal Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.05. The company has a market cap of £17.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Power Metal Resources

In other Power Metal Resources news, insider Sean Wade acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,169.70). Insiders own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

