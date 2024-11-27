Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:PMGR opened at GBX 94 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -395.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.98. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.63).
About Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust
