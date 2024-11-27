Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:PMGR opened at GBX 94 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -395.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.98. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.63).

About Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

