Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Short Interest Up 303.9% in November

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,609,400 shares, an increase of 303.9% from the October 31st total of 893,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.4 days.

PRMNF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,815. Prime Mining has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

