Principal Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,650 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $104,906.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,640. This trade represents a 4.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.02% and a return on equity of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 143.17%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

