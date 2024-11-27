Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $334.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $336.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

