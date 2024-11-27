Private Trust Co. NA Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $260.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.04 and a 200-day moving average of $230.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $191.49 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

