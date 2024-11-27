Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,805,000 after buying an additional 420,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $973,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.61. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.