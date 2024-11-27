ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $75.94, with a volume of 56979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.97.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

