ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.41 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 41359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.94.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 216.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

