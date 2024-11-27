Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 6% – Time to Buy?

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. 652,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,307,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 97,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

