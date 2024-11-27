Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 20,662 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Qorvo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 529,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

