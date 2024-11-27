Quantbot Technologies LP Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,151 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,062 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

