Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $5.93 Million in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.14% of Ashland as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ashland by 193.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 610.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 48.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,585.70. This represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

