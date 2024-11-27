Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of Golar LNG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 105.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 206.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 830.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 282.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.34%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

