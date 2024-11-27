Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Shares Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 2,823,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,433,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Quantum Computing by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 318.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

