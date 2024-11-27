Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Quantum-Si stock remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,085. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company’s platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

