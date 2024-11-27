Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.10. 94,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 676,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $688.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after buying an additional 245,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 231.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 183,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,795,000 after acquiring an additional 130,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 287.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 93,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

