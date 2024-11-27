Raymond James Begins Coverage on enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 167.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on enGene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get enGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENGN

enGene Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of enGene stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. enGene has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $18.40.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at enGene

In other enGene news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 341,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $2,164,044.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,400,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,221,014.94. The trade was a 16.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 420,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,103 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at about $17,095,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in enGene by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 619,100 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,715,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enGene

(Get Free Report)

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.