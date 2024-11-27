RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 3.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $4,342,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $771,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PEP opened at $162.16 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.85 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.66. The stock has a market cap of $222.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.